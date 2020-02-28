ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Blizzard conditions and the biggest lake effect snow of the season are slamming Western New York. The National Weather Service calls this lake effect snow band a "monster," stretching for more than 500 miles from northern Michigan to Canada and into Western New York. Meanwhile, brutal wind gusts have climbed to over 60 mph between Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania. The heaviest snow over the next 24 hours will be in Western New York and north of Syracuse, where more than 1 foot of snow is expected. South of Buffalo, 6 to 12 inches are possible. With the additional snowfall, areas north of Syracuse will see a total of 3 to 4 feet of snow. The cold air and wind caused wind chills to dip Friday morning to near zero around the Great Lakes and into the teens from New York City to Boston. Another cold day is expected Saturday in the Northeast and then a significant warmup is on the way. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50's and even 60's for most of the region early next week. Meteorological and climatological Spring begins this Sunday. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Blizzard, ‘monster’ lake effect snow band pummel New York state

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2020 at 9:22 am

