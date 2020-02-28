ABC(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official. Sofia Vergara has gone from Modern Family to the Talent family — America’s Got Talent, that is.

On Thursday, NBC made the big announcement that Vergara will join the hit summer reality series for the show’s upcoming 15th season. The new role will be the first of its kind for Vergara, who has never been a part of a reality series.

Shortly after the news broke, the 47-year-old actress shared her excitement on Instagram with a photo of her name displayed in bright lights across the iconic AGT stage.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” she gushed.

Vergara’s addition will also mark a first for the long-running series and will help the show make history.

“This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show,” the Modern Family star added. “I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

Heidi Klum will also be joining Vergara as a judge for Season 15 of the show. This won’t be her first rodeo though, as she previously hosted between 2013 and 2018. The two ladies are filling the vacant spots that were previously occupied by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were part of the show for just one season.

Rounding out the judges’ table are returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as Terry Crews as the host of the show.

