“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Anthony Mackie will officially take on the Captain America mantle later this year in the new Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The shield, and the title, was bestowed upon his character, Sam Wilson aka Falcon, by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Now, in an interview with Shadow and Act, Mackie breaks down how the upcoming series will approach his character, and his specific narrative.

“You’re getting six to eight hours of each character as opposed to a two hour movie where each character had a moment,” Mackie said. “So you really get to know Sam Wilson. You really get to know Bucky Barnes [Sebastian Stan’s character, aka The Winter Soldier] as individuals and human beings.”

“So I’m excited for people to see that part of Sam because he really was just there for a brief time when ever Steve needed him,” Mackie continued, referring to Evans’ character. “But now you get to see the ins and outs of his home life.”

Mackie, who describes the new series as “art pieces,” reveals that the show will revolve more around the characters “day in the life stor[ies]” rather than their beginnings. Still, even with the creative design of the new series, Mackie still feels the pressure of living up to the name of Captain America.

“With the idea of being a black man and becoming Captain America, it’s been a daunting task because I think at this day and age…we are open-minded to the idea of having my face represent us as a country, my race represent us as a country, because we are truly a melting pot,” he said. “So there is no distinctive look or feel or design of an American…So…I want my Captain America to represent everybody, not just a specific group of people.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes to Disney+ in August.

