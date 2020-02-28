ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is set to release the Oscar-winning film in book-form here in the U.S. on May 19. The book, already available in Korea, reads like a graphic novel and contains 304 pages of storyboards — drawn by Bong himself — depicting every scene in the film.

The book will include dialogue, stage and camera directions translated into English from Korean, and include a foreword written by Bong describing the making of the film and his creative process.

Parasite just made history as the first foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture and the first Korean film to win Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

