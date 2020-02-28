TYLER — There are no local cases of Coronavirus in northeast Texas. That was the latest word from NET Health on Friday. The only cases of Coronavirus in Texas are in people under federal quarantine at JBSA- in San Antonio. These cases do not change the risk of infection for people in San Antonio or other parts of Texas because the patients have been under federal quarantine.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases. If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and you have traveled to China, been exposed to a sick traveler from China, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. Concerns regarding the local threat of Coronavirus and preparations for any actual local cases of transmission are being addressed by multiple local health agencies, hospitals, emergency management personnel, elected officials, and community leaders in East Texas.

Proper hygiene practices for everyone to practice include:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoiding your hands from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Staying home when you are sick.

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.