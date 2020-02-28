TYLER — Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has an opportunity for veterans who need critical repairs on their home. This fiscal year Habitat received a $200,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Renovations will assist veterans in making their homes accessible, healthy and safe. Projects typically involve installing wheelchair ramps, making kitchen cabinets usable, installing new level floors and making doorways and bathrooms more accessible.

Veterans and surviving spouses in need of critical home repair and/or modification and who lives in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt or Wood county are eligible to apply for the assistance offered. Applicants must meet the grantor’s requirements as well as Smith County Habitat’s requirements for assistance. You can get more details or make an appointment by speaking with a grant specialist by calling 903-595-6630.