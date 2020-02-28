WASHINGTON D.C. — On Friday U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert told KTBB, “the reason why I voted against the bill was because it was just to weak.” The maximum sentence in the anti-lynching bill was only 10 years in prison. Gohmert said, ” my office is working on a bill with a more appropriate punishment, I’m going to see if Bobby Rush will co-sponsor it, or maybe even name the bill after him. But those people who are throwing out the racists word, they simply are playing politics, they’re dishonest, or they are just ignorant of the facts. They did’nt read the bill like I did and they ought to do that before they start calling people names.” A link to Congressmen Gohmert’s statement on the House Floor is available a courtesy of our news partner KETK.

