HOUSTON (AP) — Schools and some businesses in Houston remain closed and a boil order is in effect for most of the city after a water pipe ruptured and flooded a freeway. The water main burst open Thursday in a line from a plant that supplies water to about half of the city. Flash flooding from the water main break submerged vehicles on a highway that circles the city. Mayor Sylvester Turner says he expects that the boil order will be lifted by Saturday morning.