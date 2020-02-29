TYLER — Longtime Tyler trauma counselor Bobbie Burks and the co-founder of Step Up, Jeremy Flowers will be honored as recipients of the 1 in 3 Foundation’s 2020 Monarch Awards. The 1 in 3 Foundation created the Monarch Award to celebrate individuals from Smith County that demonstrate outstanding work to end sexual violence, raise awareness on behalf of sexual trauma survivors or have shown excellence in providing healing and care for survivors. Annually, the award is presented to a man and woman in Smith County working to end sexual violence.

The 1 in 3 Foundation is a Smith County-based nonprofit organization that provides healing, recovery resources and support for adult women survivors of childhood sexual abuse and sexual assault. The Evolve Women’s Conference is presented by the Texas Pioneer Foundation and by the UT Tyler Graduate School in support of the 1 in 3 Foundation. Registration for Evolve ends on March 2. To register or learn more visit http://www.evolvewomensconference.com or http://www.1in3foundation.org.