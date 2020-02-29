Today is Saturday February 29, 2020
Services Held for TISD’s Freeman Sterling

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2020 at 10:28 am
TYLER — A celebration of the life of Freeman Dewayne Sterling was held on Saturday morning in Tyler. The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees Place 3 member and beloved former principal of Peete Elementary School. Dr. Marty Crawford, recently told KTBB, “Mr. Sterling was such a gentleman. I mean that in every aspect of the word.” The Tyler ISD Superintendent continued, “He was a calm, quiet man, but a very stoic, intelligent, man that really thought things through. Mr. Sterling was man who was impactful with a very steady hand.” Sterling retired as principal from Pete in 2012. He was elected to the Board of Trustees in 2019. Freeman Sterling was 64.

