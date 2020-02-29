MARSHALL — A concern was made by a citizen at a recent City Commission meeting in Marshall. On Friday, in reply to the stop signs in question, the city of Marshall said the signs at Houston Street and Lafayette Street are compliant. The city went on to say the signs are properly placed and enforceable under the law to protect the safety of the citizens of Marshall. Authorities say, Officers have been monitoring traffic since the signs were placed as the community grew accustomed to the stop signs. Officers continue to observe the intersection and will issue tickets for violations.