WASHINGTON, D.C. — Reaction is coming in after President Trump again announced his intention to nominate North and Northeast Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the director of national intelligence. The president first tried to nominate the two-term Republican from Heath last summer. But Ratcliffe withdrew his name after some former intelligence officials questioned his experience and said the appointment was too political. Daniel Goure is a former defense department official and senior vice president at the Lexington Institute. He says, “We either have to go with true professionals…the long-serving…intelligence professionals like…Mr. (James) Clapper; or you have to go with somebody who has perhaps some background — which Ratcliffe does have — but doesn’t have the decades of experience. This is becoming a very political position.”

Ratcliffe served as one of the congressional members on the president’s impeachment team. His district includes Rains County, part of Upshur County, and other areas of Northeast Texas.