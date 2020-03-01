MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Democrats’ efforts to engage young voters this year is being made more difficult in some states that have made it harder for college students to register and vote. Seven states have laws that don’t allow a college student ID as a valid form of voter identification. That includes Tennessee and Texas, where a handgun license is allowed. Other states have passed residency requirements on college students or eliminated early voting sites on campuses. Groups that are trying to engage young voters say such laws only make the process confusing and frustrating, and that is likely to depress college turnout.