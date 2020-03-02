Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Kelly Stafford, wife of NFL star Matthew Stafford, shared an announcement about their growing family from the happiest place on earth. The proud parents of three girls shared the news on Sunday that they are expecting a fourth child this summer in an Instagram post with a snap of the family at Disneyland in California. "Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and three of our kiddos," Kelly Stafford wrote in the post. Their youngest daughter of three, Hunter, was not pictured. "Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) -- We won’t know whether the Stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted," she said. The announcement comes less than a year after the wife of the Detroit Lions quarterback underwent a successful 12-hour surgery last April to remove a brain tumor. Stafford, 30, did not lose hearing or facial functions and shared a first person essay last October with ESPN to highlight the details on her road to recovery, including relearning to walk, battling extreme fatigue and being apart from her daughters. In the essay, Stafford wrote,"[Matthew] was literally by my side at every step." "I had exercises I needed to do -- some of them were seemingly simple, like shaking my head left and right -- and Matthew helped me through all of it," she wrote. April 17, 2020, will mark one year from her surgery, which is how long Stafford said her doctors told her it could take for her to "feel symptom-free and have the same energy" as before. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife announce fourth pregnancy

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2020 at 7:26 am

