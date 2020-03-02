TYLER — East Texans head to the polls Tuesday after early voting totals of 19,049 ballots cast set a new record in Smith County. The early voting numbers toppled the previous record by nearly 1300 votes set in 2016. On Tuesday in the Republican primary, Mitch Adams, Austin Reeve Jackson and Jarad Kent, are competing in the race for the 114th District Court in Tyler. On the Democratic side, no one is running for the bench.

In Smith County Precinct 1, Jeff Warr is not seeking re-election, and has 3 candidates vying for the seat including Neal Franklin, Pam Frederick, and Paul Perryman. Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips is seeking his 3rd term as Commissioner. He is facing challenger Bob Westbrook, a Tyler City Councilmember who says he would resign in December 2020 if elected as Commissioner. Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon, was appointed in 2017 and faces Curtis Traylor and Willie Mims contending for the post. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can learn more about elections in Smith County by clicking the link. https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information. A link to a sample ballot for Gregg County residents is available by clicking the link. https://www.greggcountyvotes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gregg-County-Republican-Ballot-List.pdf.