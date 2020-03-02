TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District says multiple people are being “self monitored” for the Corona Virus. Russell Hopkins told KTBB on Monday, “some of the challenges we are facing is that we are still not sure of some of the presentations before us.” The Director of NET Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness went on to say, “how long are you infectious? What causes you to have the severe form of the disease? First is the mild form, and then we don’t know if people will be re-infected later on. It does become a seasonal event.”

Hopkins continued, “The public health concern particularly is how big is this event? We don’t know and without test kits, we can’t come in and saturate an area and see what kind of level of local transmission is happening. We are very much at a disadvantage there and are hoping those tests come online pretty quickly.”

Meanwhile, NET Health is encouraging everyone to follow proper hygiene steps to help decrease chances of contracting the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.