TYLER — The Tyler Small Business Development Center, has been named the North Texas SBDC of the Year. The clients’ loans and investments of $35,873,276 set a new regional record previously held by the Dallas SBDC. The standards that comprised the criteria for consideration is to meet all of your annual goals for your center. “The main criteria for consideration was to meet all of your annual goals for your center. In a statement from the SBDC Director of Tyler, Don Proudfoot said “Out of 12 centers, we were the only one that met all of our goals.”