KILGORE — On Monday Kilgore College unveiled their training facility of the Esports training room. Professional video gaming – or Esports – has become a multi-billion dollar industry, and Kilgore College held a ribbon ceremony in the Devall Student Center, and tours of the facility that features what officials describe as the best-available gaming computer stations, powered by Dell, with 27-inch monitors and RTX 2080 TI graphics cards.