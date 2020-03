Breaking News: Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks rebounded in a big way today. Traders hope that central banks will take action to help shelter the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The market recouped part of the losses it took in a seven-day rout that gave stocks their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,294 points. The S&P 500 rose 136 points. The Nasdaq increased by 385.