LONGVIEW — Longview Police are investigating a shooting that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 4-year-old around 6 p.m. on Sunday night. According to our news partner KETK, officers were called to a location on Zeola St. regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 4-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No Charges have been filed against the residents but the incident remains under investigation at this time.

Authorities said in a social media post on Monday, “Please make every effort to childproof your home and make it a safe and enjoyable place for our children.”