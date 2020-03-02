Today is Monday March 02, 2020
After 2 Weeks of Pounding, Leaning Tower of Dallas Is Down

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2020 at 6:16 pm
DALLAS (AP) – The nearly iconic Leaning Tower of Dallas has collapsed after two weeks of being whacked with a headache ball. The tower collapsed in a cloud of dust about 3:15 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. The tower was the solid concrete core of an 11-story building that was imploded with explosives on Feb. 16. The 11 floors surrounding the core duly collapsed, but the core containing the stairway and elevator shafts remained standing at an angle. The demolition contractor has been whacking away at it ever since with a 5,600-pound wrecking ball.

