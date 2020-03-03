Today is Tuesday March 03, 2020
Texas Barrels into Super Tuesday Casting Big Shadow on 2020

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 4:29 am
DALLAS (AP) – Texas is casting a big shadow on Super Tuesday. The red state with a budding blue streak is towering over a shrinking 2020 presidential field. More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas even before polls opened for Tuesday’s primary. On Monday night, a resurgent Joe Biden packed a rally in Dallas with former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. They endorsed the former vice president in Texas shortly after ending their own presidential campaigns. The urgency ratcheted up an already substantial Texas primary that was primed to say a lot about the state’s fast-changing politics.

