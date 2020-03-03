DALLAS (AP) – Texas is casting a big shadow on Super Tuesday. The red state with a budding blue streak is towering over a shrinking 2020 presidential field. More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas even before polls opened for Tuesday’s primary. On Monday night, a resurgent Joe Biden packed a rally in Dallas with former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. They endorsed the former vice president in Texas shortly after ending their own presidential campaigns. The urgency ratcheted up an already substantial Texas primary that was primed to say a lot about the state’s fast-changing politics.