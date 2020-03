iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 3/2/20

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 6:04 am

Utah 126, Cleveland 113

Portland 130, Orlando 107

New York 125, Houston 123

Miami 105, Milwaukee 89

Memphis 127, Atlanta 88

Chicago 109, Dallas 107

Indiana 116, San Antonio 111



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68

Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68

Duke 88, NC State 69

