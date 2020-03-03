Mod Quaint/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in New York denied bail on Monday for Sarah Lawrence College dad Lawrence Ray, who is accused of sex trafficking, forced labor and extortion. Ray was arrested in February, accused of targeting students at Sarah Lawrence College near New York City and subjecting them "to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse," according to the indictment. Monday's bail hearing revealed that Ray was caught on a video found on his iCloud account abusing victims in the way prosecutors have described. Federal prosecutors alleged at Monday's hearing that after Ray’s Feb. 11 arrest, an associate sent text messages to at least one victim continuing to make threats. The alleged sexual and psychological exploitation lasted for about a decade, beginning when Ray was released from prison on unrelated charges and moved into his daughter’s dorm with a group of sophomore Sarah Lawrence students, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors have said at least one of Ray's victims was forced into prostitution for his financial benefit. Ray's alleged tactics were similar to those deployed by cult leaders, including sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, violence, isolation and threats of legal action. Ray will remain locked up at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. An attorney for Ray did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Video shows victim abuse by Sarah Lawrence College dad

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 5:49 am

Mod Quaint/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in New York denied bail on Monday for Sarah Lawrence College dad Lawrence Ray, who is accused of sex trafficking, forced labor and extortion.



Ray was arrested in February, accused of targeting students at Sarah Lawrence College near New York City and subjecting them "to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse," according to the indictment.



Monday's bail hearing revealed that Ray was caught on a video found on his iCloud account abusing victims in the way prosecutors have described.



Federal prosecutors alleged at Monday's hearing that after Ray’s Feb. 11 arrest, an associate sent text messages to at least one victim continuing to make threats.



The alleged sexual and psychological exploitation lasted for about a decade, beginning when Ray was released from prison on unrelated charges and moved into his daughter’s dorm with a group of sophomore Sarah Lawrence students, prosecutors said.



Federal prosecutors have said at least one of Ray's victims was forced into prostitution for his financial benefit.



Ray's alleged tactics were similar to those deployed by cult leaders, including sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, violence, isolation and threats of legal action.



Ray will remain locked up at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.



An attorney for Ray did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back