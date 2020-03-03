Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety(SUNNYVALE, Calif.) -- A California UPS worker who threatened to carry out a mass shooting at his employer’s premises had multiple tactical rifles and 20,000 rounds of ammunition at his home when it was raided by police. Thomas Andrews, 32, of Sunnyvale, California, was reported to police on March 1 for sending threatening text messages to his employer, saying that he was planning a mass shooting at the UPS facility in the city, according to a statement from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Officers began searching for Andrews that day, who they had discovered was the registered owner of four handguns and a rifle. Shortly after 11 p.m. that evening, officers spotted Andrews driving and attempted to pull him over, but he fled, leading officers into a pursuit on Highway 101. With help from officers from the California Highway Patrol, Andrews was stopped and taken into custody. Detectives who searched his home found over 20,000 rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition along with several high-capacity magazines, five tactical style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns and body armor. Police said that several tactical backpacks containing ammunition were “staged” at the front door of Andrews’ home. Andrews has been charged with making criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence and multiple weapons violations. It is not clear if Andrews has a lawyer. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UPS worker who threatened mass shooting had arsenal, 20,000 rounds of ammo

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 7:25 am

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety(SUNNYVALE, Calif.) -- A California UPS worker who threatened to carry out a mass shooting at his employer’s premises had multiple tactical rifles and 20,000 rounds of ammunition at his home when it was raided by police.



Thomas Andrews, 32, of Sunnyvale, California, was reported to police on March 1 for sending threatening text messages to his employer, saying that he was planning a mass shooting at the UPS facility in the city, according to a statement from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.



Officers began searching for Andrews that day, who they had discovered was the registered owner of four handguns and a rifle. Shortly after 11 p.m. that evening, officers spotted Andrews driving and attempted to pull him over, but he fled, leading officers into a pursuit on Highway 101.



With help from officers from the California Highway Patrol, Andrews was stopped and taken into custody.



Detectives who searched his home found over 20,000 rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition along with several high-capacity magazines, five tactical style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns and body armor.



Police said that several tactical backpacks containing ammunition were “staged” at the front door of Andrews’ home.



Andrews has been charged with making criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence and multiple weapons violations.



It is not clear if Andrews has a lawyer.



