(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Super Tuesday voters in Tennessee were rerouted to other polling stations after deadly tornadoes ripped through downtown Nashville.

Tre Hargett, the Tennessee secretary of state, announced that “due to street closures, power outages as well as public safety concerns” polling stations in Davidson and Wilson Counties were opened an hour later that expected but will close as scheduled at 7 p.m.

Two tornadoes reportedly tore through downtown Nashville and the suburb of Mt. Juliet overnight.

Police officers and fire crews responded to about 40 building collapses around the city, Metro Nashville police said.

Hey Everyone. @NWSNashville and their families are okay. Thank YOU to all that have messaged us so early this morning. We know a lot of you are hurting and concerned about friends, family members, and loved ones. Our hearts are with you #Nashville & suburbs east to #Cookeville. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

President Trump said he was sending “prayers for all those affected.”

The overnight tornadoes have caused voters in impacted areas to go to alternate polling locations.

Tennessee is one of 14 states voting in the Super Tuesday elections.



Voters can also go to the election commission office to cast their ballot if they encounter problems on their route, according to the Tennessan newspaper.

Hargett urged voters on his social media accounts to call “our toll-free number in case of issues today. 1-877-850-4959.”

Want to make sure Tennesseans have our toll-free number in case of issues today. 1-877-850-4959. Can not tell you how important it is to count on your local election commission or our office for #TrustedInfo2020 . Also thanks to media who has helped us convey important info. — Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) March 3, 2020

This wasn’t the first time a tornado impacted Super Tuesday voting in Tennessee. According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes struck the 5 Points area of East Nashville on Super Tuesday in 1933, 1998 and 2008.

