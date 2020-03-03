Today is Tuesday March 03, 2020
Evolve Women’s Conference Thursday for E TX Women

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 10:37 am
TYLER — The Evolve Women’s Conference is this Thursday, at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center. This year marks the 3rd annual women’s empowerment conference and is held in conjunction with Women’s History Month and the upcoming International Women’s Day. Evolve is presented by a Smith County nonprofit organization, the 1 in 3 Foundation,providing resources for healing and recovery for adult women survivors of sexual trauma. On-site registration will be available the morning of the conference, however seating is limited. For additional information visit evolvewomensconference.com.

TYLER — The Evolve Women’s Conference is this Thursday, at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center. This year marks the 3rd annual women’s empowerment conference and is held in conjunction with Women’s History Month and the upcoming International Women’s Day. Evolve is presented by a Smith County nonprofit organization, the 1 in 3 Foundation,providing resources for healing and recovery for adult women survivors of sexual trauma. On-site registration will be available the morning of the conference, however seating is limited. For additional information visit evolvewomensconference.com.

