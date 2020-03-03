TYLER — Gallery Main Street will be revealing the works by Caldwell Arts Academy students with an exhibit opening and reception on Thursday. On Tuesday Amber Varona told KTBB, “the showcasing event happens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gallery’s new location inside Plaza Tower on N. College Ave.” The Main Street Director said, “this an opportunity to meet the young artists and check out our new space!” The free event is open to the public.

The Caldwell Arts Academy is a K-7 public magnet school with a focus on engaging students through the fine arts. Information on Gallery Main Street hours and rules for entering the exhibit jury process can be found at http://www.DowntownTylerArts.com or by calling (903) 593-6905.