Today is Tuesday March 03, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harrison County and ISD Bringing Concerted Effort for Census

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 11:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — The Harrison County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee is embracing forces with Marshall Independent School District, Harrison County schools and the United States Census to help assure the 2020 Census tallies all children living in the county. According to the Census Bureau, an estimated 1 million children under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 census. Starting on March 12,homes in the United States will receive invitations to respond to the 2020 Census. For the first time, everyone will be invited to respond online, mail or by phone. For more information, visit 2020census.gov. The Census is safe and has no questions regarding citizenship.

Harrison County and ISD Bringing Concerted Effort for Census

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 11:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — The Harrison County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee is embracing forces with Marshall Independent School District, Harrison County schools and the United States Census to help assure the 2020 Census tallies all children living in the county. According to the Census Bureau, an estimated 1 million children under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 census. Starting on March 12,homes in the United States will receive invitations to respond to the 2020 Census. For the first time, everyone will be invited to respond online, mail or by phone. For more information, visit 2020census.gov. The Census is safe and has no questions regarding citizenship.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement