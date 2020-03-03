MARSHALL — The Harrison County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee is embracing forces with Marshall Independent School District, Harrison County schools and the United States Census to help assure the 2020 Census tallies all children living in the county. According to the Census Bureau, an estimated 1 million children under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 census. Starting on March 12,homes in the United States will receive invitations to respond to the 2020 Census. For the first time, everyone will be invited to respond online, mail or by phone. For more information, visit 2020census.gov. The Census is safe and has no questions regarding citizenship.