TYLER — A Tyler woman has exercised her right to vote, from the hospital. According to our news partner KETK, Lauren Perry, discovered she had a brain tumor, and is recovering from surgery to remove it. Perry’s social media account lists her as a former Sabine high school teacher, and Adjunct Faculty member at UT Tyler, says she was able to have her voice heard thanks to an emergency ballot. On her social media account some of the feedback included a former student who said, “I’ve graduated but you are still teaching me.” Another person replied, “You are still being you, getting out the vote from your hospital gown, not just thinking about you. YOU ARE THE WOMAN.”