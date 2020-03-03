University of Houston waives tuition for students whose families earn less than $65K
PamelaJoeMcFarlane/iStock(HOUSTON) -- New students at the University of Houston could have their tuition fees waived if their families earn less than $65,000 per year.
"By expanding our financial support program to reduce financial barriers, we will help more students fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree," university president Ren Khator said in a Feb. 27 statement.
The university's Cougar Promise financial aid program makes "college education affordable and accessible," according to the school's website.
