University of Houston waives tuition for students whose families earn less than $65K

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 12:39 pm

PamelaJoeMcFarlane/iStock(HOUSTON) -- New students at the University of Houston could have their tuition fees waived if their families earn less than $65,000 per year.



"By expanding our financial support program to reduce financial barriers, we will help more students fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree," university president Ren Khator said in a Feb. 27 statement.



The university's Cougar Promise financial aid program makes "college education affordable and accessible," according to the school's website.



The program will also give tuition support to eligible freshmen whose families earn between $65,001 to $125,000 per year.



Like most tuition forgiveness programs, there are exclusions like room and board and books. Students must also be a Texas resident, undergo an annual review of grades and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA.



Richard Walker, University of Houston's vice president of student affairs and enrollment services, said approximately 2,000 new students will be impacted by the program each year.



"We are always looking for new ways to provide support and guidance to fuel student success," he said.



The announcement comes a week after the University of Southern California (USC) introduced its tuition waiver for families that earn less than $80,000 per year.



In the USC program, transfer students are not eligible.



