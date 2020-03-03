LONGVIEW — A cemetery in Longview has released a statement after memorabillia, flowers, amd personal items, were thrown away at the property. According to our news partner KETK, signs were posted at all entryways of Lakeview Memorial Garden to inform family members that they would be cleaning up the property. The clean-up took place last Wednesday. The cemetery said the signs were posted several weeks ahead of the expected clean up day.

Lakeview Memorial Gardens released a statement in response to received complaints:

“Our commitment is to provide a tranquil place for our client families who come to our cemeteries to pay respect to their loved ones. Over time, items that have been left behind have encroached on the final resting places of other people and present a safety issue for our grounds crews. No personal mementoes were discarded; they have been collected and saved for families to pick up at our maintenance department. We have made every effort to notify visitors of the planned cemetery clean up date of Feb. 26: There have been signs at every cemetery entrance for two months notifying client families that a cemetery clean up was scheduled. In addition, we ran ads in the Longview News Journal for several weeks to make the public aware of the cemetery clean up, and posted a notice to our website. Per our policy, trinkets that are left behind should be able to fit in vases at a loved one’s location of internment out of respect for the more than 20,000 people whose final resting place is Lakeview Memorial Gardens.”

Lakeview Memorial Gardens

The cemetery said that no mementos were discarded, but photos sent to KETK by viewers show a different story. Family members who were distraught by the memorabilia on the ground cleaned up the area and placed all items into bins for families to collect.