Today is Tuesday March 03, 2020
Exxon Outlines Its Steps to Reduce Harmful Methane Emissions

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 2:59 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – Irving-based Exxon Mobil is outlining how it is reducing the methane its operations release into the atmosphere, detailing its efforts as governments around the globe write new rules to regulate the harmful greenhouse gas. The oil and gas giant is seeking to influence the way those rules are written. It hopes companies and regulators adopt the procedures Exxon says helped reduce methane emissions by 20% in some of its U.S. drilling operations over the past two years. But some environmental activists say Exxon needs to be much more aggressive in its efforts to curtail global warming.

