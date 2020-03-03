PHOENIX (AP) – A witness in the investigation of a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for lying to FBI agents and tampering with a witness. Authorities say Abdul Khabir Wahid wasn’t directly involved in the attack carried out by Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi in Garland. Simpson and Soofi were killed by police after the pair opened fire. Wahid was convicted of falsely portraying what transpired when Simpson and Soofi visited him days before the attack. He was also convicted of witness tampering for urging Soofi’s brother to not talk to agents.