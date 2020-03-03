ATHENS — A Tyler man now knows his sentence for his part in a 2017 Henderson County shooting. According to our news partner KETK, Dennis Metcalf, 42, of Tyler, was found guilty of manslaughter by a Henderson County jury. Metcalf received 20 years for the crime, he had faced a charge of of murder. Metcalf was arrested in October 2017, after admitting to a late night shooting, that killed 24-year-old James Arthur Featherston, of Murchison.

According to authorities, prior to the shooting, witnesses said there was no indication of an altercation between the two men and there were no immediate signs the two knew each other. Neither man resided at the address where the shooting took place.