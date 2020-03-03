Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn made an Election Day campaign stop at a local restaurant in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. He spoke to a gathering of about 50 people on the subject of Texas’s long-standing status as a Republican state and the expectation that more than 11 million votes will be cast this year in Texas, an increase of more than three million. Sen. Cornyn also cited success in working with President Trump to confirm 190 federal judges, pass a tax cut package and pass the USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.