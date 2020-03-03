TYLER — For voters casting their ballots in the Whitehouse area: there is no wait time at First Baptist Church Whitehouse, while the polling place at the Whitehouse Municipal Court Building has long lines. For people voting in the Lindale area: skip the long lines of First Methodist Church-Lindale and cast your vote at the Hideaway Member Services Building with no line!

As of 4: 30 p.m., polling locations in Smith County with long lines/wait times: Bell Elementary, Rose Heights Church of God, Whitehouse Municipal Court Building, and First Methodist Church-Lindale.

Polling locations with no lines/short wait times: Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Glass Recreation Center, New Harmony Baptist Church, Hideway Member Services Building, Jones-Boshears Elementary, TJ Austin Elementary School, Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona, Old Tyler Airport, Bethel Bible Church, and First Baptist Church Whitehouse.