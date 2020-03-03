Today is Tuesday March 03, 2020
Texas Regulator Approves New Area Code for Dallas-Area Zone

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2020 at 6:39 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas regulator has approved the addition of a fourth area code for the Dallas area. In a statement issued Tuesday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said it had approved the addition of 945 as an overlay because of a looming shortage of telephone number possibilities for the 214, 469 and 972 area codes. Those codes are used by Dallas County and parts of Collin, Denton, Fannin, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. The new code is to be implemented over the next nine months.

