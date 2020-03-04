TYLER — One Republican Smith County Commissioner is poised for the November election. In Precinct 3, Terry Phillips held off a challenge from Bob Westbrook. Phillips will face Democrat Laura Alexander this fall. In the Precinct 1 race to succeed retiring Jeff Warr, Neal Franklin finished far ahead of Pam Frederick and Paul Perryman in the Republican Primary. But Franklin wasn’t able to pull in a majority of the vote, so he’ll face Frederick in a runoff. The winner of that contest will go up against Democrat Peter Milne in November.

Also in the GOP Primary, Austin Reeve Jackson pulled in the most votes in the race for 114th State District Judge, but Jarad Kent racked up enough support to force a runoff in that battle. Christi Kennedy is stepping down as judge in that courtroom. No Democrat is vying for the post. The runoff elections are set for May 26.

In Smith County constable races involving Republicans, in Precinct 2, incumbent Josh Black defeated Jason Newport. In Precinct 4, incumbent Josh Joplin will square off against Curtis Wulf in a runoff. None will face democratic opposition this fall. And in the race for GOP Party Chair, David Stein held off opponent Ron Shaffer. In the District 1 Congressional race, Republican Louie Gohmert easily defeated Jonathan Kyle Davidson. Gohmert faces Democrat Hank Gilbert in November.

On the Democratic side, there’ll tentatively be a runoff between incumbent Bobby Garmon and challenger Willie Mims in the Constable Precinct 1 battle. Mims pulled in more votes than Garmon but didn’t get a majority — and Garmon has claimed Mims didn’t provide enough valid petition signatures to be on the ballot to begin with. According to media reports, Mims has been fighting back against the claim, but the issue has yet to be resolved. There is no Republican opposition in that precinct. Elsewhere, Michael Tolbert will hold on to his post as Democratic Party chair, fending off a challenge from John Walton. https://www.smith-county.com/Home/ShowDocument?id=8882.