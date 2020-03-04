SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A San Antonio official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to drop off some cruise ship passengers at a mall after their release from a two-week quarantine. City spokeswoman Laura Mayes says that was one reason the city declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus. The city filed a lawsuit to pause the plan after a woman was mistakenly released from quarantine at a health care facility over the weekend despite testing positive. She had visited the North Star Mall before the mistake was discovered. That’s where some passengers released from Lackland Air Force Base were to be dropped off. Most people in quarantine were released Tuesday, with many escorted to the airport or car rental offices.