CHICAGO (AP) – Two brothers are accused in Illinois of forcing a 17-year-old Texas girl into prostitution and holding her against her will when she expressed a desire to return home. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Johnson was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. His brother, 25-year-old Jarvis Alexander, is charged with promoting prostitution and several misdemeanor charges. The girl met Johnson online in February and he bought her a bus ticket to Memphis, Tennessee where he was living. That is where Johnson had the girl perform sex acts for money. He also brought the girl to Chicago for prostitution.