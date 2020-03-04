Today is Wednesday March 04, 2020
Brothers Charged with Forcing Texas Teen into Prostitution

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2020 at 4:38 am
CHICAGO (AP) – Two brothers are accused in Illinois of forcing a 17-year-old Texas girl into prostitution and holding her against her will when she expressed a desire to return home. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Johnson was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. His brother, 25-year-old Jarvis Alexander, is charged with promoting prostitution and several misdemeanor charges. The girl met Johnson online in February and he bought her a bus ticket to Memphis, Tennessee where he was living. That is where Johnson had the girl perform sex acts for money. He also brought the girl to Chicago for prostitution.

CHICAGO (AP) – Two brothers are accused in Illinois of forcing a 17-year-old Texas girl into prostitution and holding her against her will when she expressed a desire to return home. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Johnson was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. His brother, 25-year-old Jarvis Alexander, is charged with promoting prostitution and several misdemeanor charges. The girl met Johnson online in February and he bought her a bus ticket to Memphis, Tennessee where he was living. That is where Johnson had the girl perform sex acts for money. He also brought the girl to Chicago for prostitution.

