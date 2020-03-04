TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for a gunman involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday night. It happened around 11:15 at The Foundry Apartments on Varsity Drive. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found two gunshot victims. One victim died at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third victim showed up later at an emergency room with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, there was an altercation in the parking lot that resulted in gunfire. One of the victims was struck while inside a nearby apartment and was not involved in the earlier altercation. Identities have not been released.