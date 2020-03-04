Today is Wednesday March 04, 2020
Jack Black hosting ‘Celebrity Escape Room’ for NBC’s Red Nose Day charity event

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2020 at 8:04 am
NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — NBC will kick off its annual Red Nose Day, the national fundraising campaign to end child poverty, with the Ben Stiller-produced Celebrity Escape Room, the network has announced

NBC describes it as “sort of a show within a show,” where “all-knowing ‘Game Master'” host Jack Black, will put comedy stars Courteney CoxLisa Kudrow and Adam Scott to the test as they “work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape.”  

 Celebrity Escape Room airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the two-hour Red Nose Day Special. The annual star-studded programming block supports the Campaign to End Child Poverty.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

