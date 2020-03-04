AUSTIN (AP) – Democratic Senate candidate MJ Hegar has advanced to a runoff election in Texas after falling short of capturing the nomination outright. Hegar is a former Air Force helicopter pilot who’s seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent, John Cornyn. Cornyn was renominated for a fourth term on Tuesday and is seen as a heavy favorite in November in a state where a Democrat hasn’t won a Senate seat since the 1970s. Hegar’s challengers include Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a liberal political organizer, and Royce West, a long-serving state senator. The runoff is set for May 26.