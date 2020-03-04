Today is Wednesday March 04, 2020
Grandson of Late President Bush Fails in Congressional Bid

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2020 at 8:34 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A grandson of former President George H.W. Bush has failed in his bid for a congressional seat in Texas. It’s a somewhat stunning defeat for 34-year-old Pierce Bush, who carried into Tuesday both his famous family name and the endorsement of outgoing Republican Rep. Pete Olson. Bush finished behind Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall, staunch defenders of President Donald Trump. That raised questions about whether the Bush family’s sharp personal clashes with the president turned off Republican voters.

