AUSTIN (AP) – Election results from San Antonio – Texas’ second-largest city – were delayed by hours due to problems with the software used by county election officials. Bexar County election administrator Jacquelyn Callanen said early Wednesday that her team has been unable to produce complete numbers because the program they use won’t consolidate results coming in from across the county. Callanen says she’s confident officials have accurately recorded all votes cast in Tuesday’s election. She says, “We just have to figure out how to get the software to consolidate it.” More than 230,000 people voted in Bexar County, including 110,000 voters in person Tuesday. The problems delayed results in several closely watched primary races.