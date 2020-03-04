WASHINGTON (AP) – Voters in Texas’ Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Texas. VoteCast also found more voters in Texas’ Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016. But about 6 in 10 said they preferred a candidate who will pursue practical, centrist policies to one pursuing bold liberal policies.