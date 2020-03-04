DenisTangneyJr/iStock(NEW YORK) -- If you've ever fancied yourself an innkeeper on a sparsely populated island but lacked the funds to make it a reality, this may be your chance. All you need is an essay and a dream. And $99. Instead of selling the Harbor Watch Inn on Swan's Island in Maine, the current owner is having a contest. You can enter as many times as you like by writing an essay of no more than 350 words on, according to the website, "Why owning a small island inn would fulfill your dreams. Why do you believe you will succeed? What, if anything would you change about the inn?" The inn itself is a four-room establishment plus a full apartment on the second level. The two standard rooms have two double beds, a full private bath, sitting area, small microwave, mini-fridge and a coffee maker. The kitchen rooms are upgraded and include a full kitchen with full-sized refrigerator and range. These units face the harbor and have private balconies. The winner will get $25,00 in operating funds. Enter before March 31, 2020. Swan's Island is located six miles off the coast of Maine and is home to only a few hundred residents. It is accessible by ferry from Bass Harbor. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Win an inn in Maine with an essay, $99 and a dream

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2020 at 10:57 am

DenisTangneyJr/iStock(NEW YORK) -- If you've ever fancied yourself an innkeeper on a sparsely populated island but lacked the funds to make it a reality, this may be your chance.



All you need is an essay and a dream. And $99.



Instead of selling the Harbor Watch Inn on Swan's Island in Maine, the current owner is having a contest. You can enter as many times as you like by writing an essay of no more than 350 words on, according to the website, "Why owning a small island inn would fulfill your dreams. Why do you believe you will succeed? What, if anything would you change about the inn?"



The inn itself is a four-room establishment plus a full apartment on the second level. The two standard rooms have two double beds, a full private bath, sitting area, small microwave, mini-fridge and a coffee maker.



The kitchen rooms are upgraded and include a full kitchen with full-sized refrigerator and range. These units face the harbor and have private balconies.



The winner will get $25,00 in operating funds. Enter before March 31, 2020.



Swan's Island is located six miles off the coast of Maine and is home to only a few hundred residents. It is accessible by ferry from Bass Harbor.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back