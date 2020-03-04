TYLER — Since 1926, the Mercedes-Benz brand has delivered a unique luxury car experience. On Tuesday, General Manager, Mike McGlaughlin told KTBB, “many times people are suprised that Mercedes-Benz has such a competitive price point. I’ve had clients say why would I pay this, when I can get into a Mercedes-Benz at such a contending price with all the safety and time tested luxury that this brand offers.”

McGlaughlin continued, “we are inviting people out Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for tours, we have a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. and can’t wait for people to take in the newly remodeled state of the art dealership. It is truly unmatched, our store rivals any store in any metro area now. We now have a state of the art service department, great selecection of inventory, our show room is bigger, nearly double the space of the old one. And our delivery area where our concierges take the new owner though the vehicle in a climate controlled enviornment. Because now days there is so many great technological advances to enjoy.”