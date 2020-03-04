Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LOS ANGELES) — While James Bond has gotten out of some dangerous situations over the past 25 films, his new film, No Time To Die has just been stopped cold — by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The movie, Daniel Craig’s last turn as the suave spy, was to debut April 10, but is now being moved to November.

A tweet Wednesday from the official 007 Twitter reads, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

As previously reported, the potentially deadly coronavirus respiratory ailment has led to 70 thousand shuttered movie theaters in China alone. Including China, the second-largest movie market in the world, and Japan, the world’s third — as well as empty seats and cancelled events in other countries affected by the virus — it’s estimated some $5 billion in global box office revenue will be lost because of COVID-19 concerns.





